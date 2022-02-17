ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – As the nation watched hip-hop artists at the Super Bowl halftime show, joining them on stage was a dancer from Albuquerque. Amadi Oubichon danced during the 50 Cent and Mary J Blige performances. “The first rehearsal we got to see Snoop Dog, Dr. Dre, and 50 Cent,” said Oubichon. “I was in the 50 Cent section, which was so fun.”

Oubichon was born and raised in the South Valley. She says she has been dancing since she started walking. Oubichon graduated from Albuquerque High School and grew up dancing at the Steps Dance Academy, Keshet and Vibes Studio.

She moved to Los Angeles in 2020 to pursue her dream of dancing. She says she was shocked when they picked her for the halftime show. Oubichon thanked her Albuquerque teachers and family for helping her pursue her dream.