Texas women show team spirit by selling Astros-colored rosaries

HOUSTON (Nexstar) — A handful of Houston jewelry makers are hoping for divine intervention when the Astros host the Washington Nationals in Game 6 of the World Series.

Houston is one win away from winning the title, while it’s an elimination game for the Nationals.

Different fans have different feelings about superstitions and special sports tokens.

Nationals fan Abby Miller has the beverage koozie from a 2011 game that she brought with her to Game 2 of the World Series last week.

“I actually have my koozie from the first game I ever went to,” she said.

Herlinda Partida and Elsie Hernandez hope the power of prayer will propel their Astros to victory. They create and sell rosary beads with Astros colors.

“We have different styles,” Hernandez, who runs Our Lady’s Productions, said. Each rosary is unique with orange, blue, crystal and stars.

“Who would have thought that a prayer, which is actually so meditative, but the beads that make up that prayer, we just attract so many people.” Hernandez said. “All because it’s in the color of their team.”

They sell the rosaries to churches, schools, and at markets in the region. Half of the proceeds from sales go to organizations in the community.

“God gave me a gift and I’m giving back,” Partida said. It takes her about an hour to make each rosary.

The women started creating the rosaries prior to the Astros’ World Series run in 2017. After Hurricane Harvey prevented a local pastor from visiting the Vatican, the Pope invited him on a special trip for a meeting.

“He wanted to take him unique items from Houston, so he actually got to take him one of our rosaries,” Hernandez explained.

“Everybody likes to believe that the Pope is an Astros fan,” she said with a smile.

The ladies are praying for an Astros win on Wednesday.

“If God wants it,” Hernandez said. “I’m always asking to look at beyond just the win. We want to win in eternity.”

“But, yes, definitely, it would be so nice for the Astros to win,” she continued. “I believe they will.”

The rosaries are available for purchase online at OurLadysProductions.com or in person at Charity Guild of Catholic Women in Houston.