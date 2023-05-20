ALBUQUERQUE N.M. (KRQE) – Former Valley High School and UNM Football stand-out Teton Saltes is fresh off of an XFL Championship victory after his Arlington Renegades beat the DC Defenders 35-26.

“I am thankful for my career, but obviously, I haven’t won much at all throughout my career as a team. To start, and actually, when we finished the season we were 4 and 6, and yet when it mattered we won, and we found a way. We finished as 6 and 6 champions man, and that is a great story to tell there. So, it’s amazing, man, to say the least, and it’s been a fun last seven days,” said Teton Saltes.

The XFL season may be over, but the work is only beginning for Saltes, as he now looks to continue into his 4th professional season of football. He has high hopes for playing with an NFL team next season, but he does say this past season was one of the toughest he has ever had.

“You know, personally there was a lot of adversity. You know, I have dealt with a ton of injuries this year and partially tore my calf four times. I had rhabdomyolysis, a herniated disk in my back. You know, hopefully, I put enough good film on to get interest, but I am going to keep going. I am going to keep working, and I will be back stronger than ever and better than ever and hopefully back in the big show”, said Saltes.