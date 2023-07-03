ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Terry Tyler keeps his eyes on the game of basketball even though he’s been away for awhile when it comes to playing or coaching.

Tyler will return to coaching later this month after being named an assistant on Jesus Aragon’s staff at Northern New Mexico College.

Tyler’s resume includes two years as head coach of the men’s basketball program at Eastern New Mexico University and three years as an assistant at Notre Dame. He played professional basketball for 14 seasons, 11 of those years were as a player in the NBA with stops at Detroit, Dallas and Sacramento.

Tyler hopes he can use his experience to help players at his new gig.

“With these young men, I’m coming in with the experience, not just being an assistant coach, that’s been in basketball for five years as a coach, but 14 years as a professional basketball player,” said Tyler. “I want to be able to give them my experience, to share my experiences with them, and let them know, if your ambition is to be in the NBA, these are the type of things you are going to have to do to get there.”