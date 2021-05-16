Teams can still register softball teams for the summer

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – You still have time to sign up for the city’s adult softball league that is expanding in the 2021 season. The city re-opened registration after signing a deal with a private company.

Story continues below

For teams to play at the west side sports complex, which boosts the number of teams allowed to play in the league. The extra space was needed because people won’t be able to play at Bullhead Park where renovations are happening.

Right now, crews are prepping the fields and city officials are reminding people the league will look a lot different this year. The league starts June 6. People can register on the City of Albuquerque website.