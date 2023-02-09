ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) — Timmy Smith watches the ‘Big Game’ each year with great interest. The former Hobbs Eagles and Texas Tech Red Raiders standout has liked what he has seen so far.

No one has been able to break his rushing record of 204 yards that he set in Super Bowl 22. Smith accomplished the feat as a rookie with the then-Washington Redskins.

“Well, before it all happened, you know, I got the word, coming out of the tunnel, that I was going to get an opportunity to start in the Super Bowl, and by the time I got to the grass field, I forgot all my plays,” said Smith. “I was stepping wrong and all of that. Doug came over there and said, ‘hey, listen here rookie, I’ve been playing this game for nine years, and I am not fixing to let you mess it up.’ I said, ‘man, let me get straight then.'”

Washington defeated the Denver Broncos 42-10 that day. Smith talks about the game and his current life in Van Tate’s Sports Office this week.