Stroman unhappy Mets allowed him to start in rain

New York Mets starting pitcher Marcus Stroman throws in the rain against the Miami Marlins during the first inning of a baseball game at Citi Field, Sunday, April 11, 2021, in New York. The game was delayed at the top of the first inning due to rain. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

NEW YORK (AP) — Marcus Stroman was unhappy that the New York Mets began Sunday’s game against the Miami Marlins in a steady rain, which interrupted his outing after nine pitches.

The game began at 1:10 p.m. and was stopped by plate umpire D.J. Reyburn after seven minutes.

Home teams decide whether to start games. Once a game has begun, umpires decide whether to stop play because of bad weather.

Stroman took to Twitter during the rain delay to express his displeasure.

“This game should have never been started. Not smart at all,” Stroman tweeted. “Those conditions put everyone at risk. Beyond happy no players on either side were injured. Hate that I have to wait another 5 days to pitch again. That’s a miserable feeling.”

While Mets manager Luis Rojas started Stroman, Miami manager Don Mattingly opted to use reliever John Curtiss as an opener. The Marlins were batting in the top of the first.

“We don’t know quite where we’re going to end up with this weather. They’ve opened the gate, so they obviously are going to try to play,” Mattingly said about 1 hour, 20 minutes before the start. “But the weather is still kind of up in the air so, yeah, I just felt like it (using a reliever) was the safest way for us to go.”

