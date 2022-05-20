BOSTON (AP) — Red Sox second baseman Trevor Story connected again Friday night — this time with a former Boston player seated atop the Green Monster.

Story, who hit three home runs in Boston’s victory Thursday, launched a grand slam to give the Red Sox a 4-0 lead over Seattle in the third inning.

Former Red Sox left fielder Jonny Gomes was back in the action, too, sitting atop the Green Monster instead of playing in front of it.

Seated in the first row of seats above Fenway Park’s fabled left-field wall, the 41-year-old Gomes, who played on Boston’s 2013 World Series championship team, stood up and moved a step or two to his right before corralling the ball against his body. He pumped his fist and high-fived the fan next to him.

Did he expect to get a home run ball?

“Yeah,” Gomes said with a big smile, the ball sitting on the table in front of him. “That’s why I’m up here. These are the best seats in the game.”

Gomes does some television work for the Red Sox cable outlet. He said it was the first homer he’s ever caught.

“When I come to town and I’m not doing pre or post (game), I beg them for these seats,” he said.

Gomes said he almost caught Story’s third homer on Thursday.

Asked what he was going to do with his prized possession, he said: “I’m going to make Trevor sign it and take it home.”

Former teammate Will Middlebrooks took notice, tweeting: “Jonny Gomes caught Trevor Story’s grand slam. He tackled it … but still counts.”

Gomes chatted with Story afterward and they came up with an agreement.

“I just had him sign it for me,” Story said. “My first grand slam as a Red Sox, that was something I thought was pretty special. It was a really cool moment. I had him sign the other side.”

Story knew Gomes wanted to keep the ball, but he changed his mind.

“I think he was going to keep it at first,” Story said. “I said, ‘I think it would be cool if you signed it and I kept it because it was the first one.’”

Gomes walked into the clubhouse after the game and placed the ball in Story’s locker.

