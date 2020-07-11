Sports Desk: Update on NM United’s 2020 season

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – In this edition of the Sports Desk, we start with New Mexico United Soccer. On Thursday, Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham postponed all contact sports in the Fall, which includes football and soccer.

Grisham made it known that NM United would not have home games in 2020 but was not sure when it comes to if the team can even continue to train in Albuquerque. If NM United plays all their games on the road this season, that would mean that they would have to quarantine for 14 days every time they come back to New Mexico, due to the state’s current restrictions. If this remains the case, then NM United would not be able to train in Albuquerque, because they usually have two matches per week. Grisham did say that she is working with the team on this subject though.

“I wanted to give folks a sense that we are communicating. I don’t have a decision because I think it is high risk,” said Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham.

While there are many questions surrounding their season, NM United is set to restart it on Saturday. NM United will play Colorado Switchbacks FC on Saturday at 6 p.m., and this squad is excited to get back out on the field.

“I mean this is a long time coming, we have been staying ready, we have been trying to stay sane just like everyone else, but yeah, I think we are better prepared than probably a lot of teams are and so I really do think we are well prepared. It will just be a matter of showing up and doing our job,” said NM United defender Justin Schmidt.

Both teams don’t have much to go off of, when it comes to film, as they both have only played one match this year, but NM United Head Coach Troy Lesesne is confident in his team and understands that wins are even more crucial in 2020.

“Clearly, we want to get off to a great start and it is a shorter season, so it’s a bit more of a spring than a marathon. We have to be ready to come out of the gates to hope to get a result and I know Colorado Springs will be very well prepared to do the same. So, it’s going to be a good test,” said Troy Lesesne.

Now to college athletics. Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham didn’t have a clear answer when it came to postponing in-state college sports. She said that she doesn’t have the same authority over University Athletics as she does for athletics K-12.

UNM Athletic Director, Eddie Nuñez released this statement on Friday:

“As we have since the start of this pandemic, we will continue to work closely with the governor’s office, University administration and the Mountain West Conference member schools to determine a path forward,” the statement read.

“UNM Athletics and our medical team have created strict COVID-19 protocols for student-athletes for their return to campus for workouts and for returning to play. Student-athlete, staff, and community safety have guided the protocols and plans we have created. We are extremely lucky to have the expertise of UNMH and our entire medical team as we navigate the pandemic. The basic principle of our plan has been to follow the State of New Mexico guidelines to wear a mask and maintain social distancing whenever possible, and we urge everyone to do the same,” said Eddie Nuñez.

Los Lunas Schools cancelled all of their summer workouts on Friday, until the 20th of July, in response to the continued COVID-19 concerns. High School Athletics were hit hard on Thursday, after the governor announced that all contact sports would not be played in the fall.