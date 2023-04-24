ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – They have won two of the last three Mountain West golf championships. The UNM men’s golf team has won 8 Mountain West titles overall and hopes to add a ninth when they tee off in this year’s final in Tucson, Arizona, starting Friday.

In ten competitions this season, the Lobos won a pair of tournaments and had multiple top-ten finishes among very stiff competition. They believe the experience has prepared them to have a good showing.

“There’s no question that our good is good enough to play good enough to have a chance to win,” said Lobos head coach Glen Millican. “But, we have to do it collectively as a team. It’s not always one person. It’s somebody or another. We just all have to have a mindset that when things aren’t going that well, you know, we have to stop the bleeding, control the damage as well as we can.”

The Lobos have played the Catalina Golf Course in Tucson multiple times and believe it is an advantage. “We definitely have a course advantage in the way that we play a lot,” said Lobos’ junior Bastein Amat. “We’re ready to play desert golf because that’s what we play every day here. So, we’re ambitious and excited to get it going.”

The Mountain West Golf Championship starts Friday and runs through Sunday.

In other sports news, Dayton-transfer forward Mustapha Amzil has officially signed to play basketball for Richard Pitino and the Lobo men’s basketball program. He will have two years to play. The native of Finland said he believes Pitino and his staff and get him to the next level.

UNM women’s basketball has signed guard Nahawa Diarra Berthe. The 5-9 guard is a native of Spain and comes to New Mexico from Odessa College. She will have three years of eligibility at New Mexico.

The New York Jets have made a trade with the Green Bay Packers for quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

Former Lobos men’s soccer coach Jeremy Fishbein has returned to the New Mexico after spending 15 months in India, creating a soccer program from the ground up. It includes a youth academy all of the way up to pro soccer. Fishbein is in the Van Tate’s Sports Office talking about his experience in India.