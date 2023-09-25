ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – UNM Men’s Golf wrapped up the first day of the 68th William H. Tucker Intercollegiate tournament at the UNM Championship Course. A total of 20 teams are participating this year, including five that reached last year’s NCAA Championship in Scottsdale, AZ.

The Lobos finished shooting -16 overall in the first 2-rounds that were played on day one, which placed them in second, behind Texas Tech who shot 18-under. Albert Boneta leads the Lobos individually, shooting 7-under. He is tied for second place on the individual leaderboard.

UNM has finished in second place the past two years at this tournament. The William H. Tucker will wrap up on Tuesday, with tee times starting at 7:45 a.m.

The UNM Women’s Golf team wrapped up play at the Schooner Fall Classic in Oklahoma, on Monday. The Lobos shot their best round of the event, finishing with +3 on the day and 24-over for the tournament, which placed them 12th overall.

UNM Football improved to 2-2 on the season after a 34-31 overtime victory at UMass on Saturday. The Lobos didn’t have the best second half offensively, but they did score on 4 consecutive drives in the first half, and their ground game looked solid at points.

“I think the running back room, you didn’t skip a big beat when Bill came out ,and Sherrod came in. Dorian got a little beat up. It’s good to have depth when we are getting beat up and then the one that Dylan pulled, it didn’t matter what the look was, Dylan was going to put the ball in the end zone. Dylan is a veteran, and we need more veterans on this team. We need to grow up fast,” said UNM Head Football Coach Danny Gonzales.

This team does need to work on some things, but now heading into conference play next, this overtime victory is huge for this team. “Especially with last week’s loss, you know, New Mexico State obviously hurts and everything, getting this road win is everything. Especially, just moving on from here and giving the team confidence and just building us up,” said UNM QB Dylan Hopkins.

UNM will play at Wyoming on Saturday at 2 p.m. That game will be streamed online on the Mountain West Network.

Albuquerque-trained MMA fighter and Moriarty High School Wrestling Coach Tim Means notched a huge victory on Saturday’s UFC Fight Night Event. Means beat Andre Fialho in dramatic fashion, winning by way of TKO in the third round. This victory earned Means a $50,000 bonus earning fight of the night honors.

“This fight was one of them where I wanted to put an exclamation mark on everything. We are doing, and everything was just falling into place, counters, and wrestling. Not taking anything from Andre, the guy hit very hard. He’s a very tough individual. I hit that dude with some hammers, and he was still coming after me, so it felt good to get a win, and it felt good to get a fight of the night,” said Tim Means.

This bout also marked Tim Means’ (33-15-1,1 NC) 50th professional fight, and at 39 years old, he proved that he can compete in a very competitive welterweight division.

“It’s kind of crazy that I am the older guy on the card now. You know, I had more fights combined than everyone on the card. You know, so I was very excited for this fight, knowing it was the last on my contract,” said Means.

This fight was the last on Means’ 5-fight contract with the UFC, but after his stellar performance, UFC Match Maker Sean Shelby told Means that he wanted to see more.

“Yeah, Sean pulled me aside, and he said that he wanted to have a conversation win, lose, or draw, unless I absolutely looked like I had to retire, but way out of the cage after the fight, I ran into him, and he said that there is no reason to have a talk, I will be hearing from him this week. Not to say that I have a bunch of fights left in me or whatever, I know the window is closing, and this is a young guys sport, but I still wouldn’t be in this if I didn’t think there wasn’t a chance to go get some jewelry,” said Means.

Tim believes he can make a strong run at a Welterweight Title, and he credits his team at Fit NHB in Albuquerque, for helping him stay sharp. Means also has the support of the community in Moriarty behind him, as he gears up to start another season of Coaching the Moriarty High School Wrestling team.

“I don’t know how it helps them. It helps me yell at them a little bit easier because I know that I am doing it. So, get your young butts in there, and let’s get it done. So, I will go into that whole process now that the fight is done and try to get a top-three team in the next couple of years at Moriarty,” he said.