Sports Desk: UNM Football has depth at running back, but not a go-to guy yet

ALBUQUERQUE N.M. (KRQE) – In this edition of the Sports Desk, UNM Football is gearing up for a bounce-back performance against their in-state rival New Mexico State.

The Lobos will take on the Aggies on Saturday in Albuquerque, at 2:30 p.m. UNM is coming off of a big loss to Notre Dame on the weekend, but they did see some good play from running backs Bryson Carroll and Bobby Cole.

“Yeah, I for sure feel like I am that guy, I always felt like I was that guy. I just had to wait for that opportunity to show what I can do,” said Bryson Carroll.

UNM has had eight guys carry the ball at running back in their two games this season. They have a lot of depth, and athleticism at this position, but they still do not have that go-to guy.

“Not much solved at that position. Probably just kind of more intrigued to what that position is,” said UNM Head Football Coach Bob Davie.

UNM will look to improve their 1-1 record on Saturday against the Aggies.

NMSU, on the other hand, is looking for their first victory of the year on Saturday at Dream Style Stadium. NMSU is coming off of a 31-14 loss on Saturday to SDSU, making them 0-3 on the year. Coach Doug Martin is hoping that his team gets more consistency on both sides of the ball for this game against UNM, but he is really focusing on improving his offense.

“You know, I made the point to them last night, the team that I think we are tied within the nation for most turnovers is Hawaii. The difference is that Hawaii is scoring 32 points a game and we are scoring nine. So, if you are going to turn the ball over, fine. You better go score points though so we can win,” said NMSU Head Football Coach Doug Martin.

UNM Men’s Basketball will have a lot of fresh faces on this year’s roster, and that includes Kurt-Curry Wegscheider. Wegscheider is a 6-foot-3 guard from the prestigious NBA Academy Africa. He is ready to make his mark here in Albuquerque, and he also says that playing here is a dream come true.

“I got a lot of good guys around me. They are cool and nice and they work on me, and so I feel like I am at home. As a kid, I always dreaming to come play in the United States and play in College D1. So, I am so happy to be here, ” said Kurt-Curry Wegscheider.

UNM Women’s Volleyball is back on the road this week, and while it is making them stronger as a whole, it is defintley taking a toll on this team under first-year head coach Jon Newman-Gonchar.

“We are now heading into week four, and we have been on the road for three straight weeks and I think you start to feel it. I think that the biggest thing that has impressed me about our group is the resiliency, you know, and it’s tough to lose a five-set match and come back the next morning against the host school and just take it to them. So, when you ask about the pep in their step yeah they are hungry,” said Jon Newman-Gonchar.

UNM (3-6) will look for a second straight victory Thursday, as they open the North Texas Challenge with Ohio University at 3 p.m.

Former UNM Men’s Soccer Coach Jeremy Fishbein is now helping with the coaching duties at Albuquerque High, and his Lady Bulldogs Soccer Team took out Rio Rancho on Wednesday afternoon 2-1. AHS trailed 1-0 at the half, but went on to dominate after the break. They now improve to 7-5 on the year.