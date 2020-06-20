Sports Desk: UFC fighter Nicco Montano helped the Navajo Nation with COVID-19 battle

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Nicco Montano hasn’t been in the octagon since last July. That doesn’t mean she hasn’t been active.

Montano recently found herself engaged in a battle for her people. The former UFC Flyweight Champion and first UFC Native American women’s champ spent time in the Navajo Nation in a battle against COVID-19, volunteering her time and using her voice through public service announcements to keep people informed.

“I was there for a lockdown so I experienced it,” said Montano. “I couldn’t give any talks because there’s nothing, you know, you can’t be in a group setting. I made PSA’s as much as I could. The volunteering I think is very helpful because of those families, like I said, who were relying on other workers to come in and drop their food off and drop off water and make sure that they were getting bathed because a lot of them were elderly people too.”

Montano is well known in the Navajo Nation because of her success in the octagon. She will get an opportunity to continue to raise her profile next month. Montano has a fight against Julia Avila scheduled for August 8. A location and time will be announced later. The fight will be a rematch of their HD MMA Bantamweight championship from 2017 that was won by Avila. “You know, this time around I think I will be a little bit more conscious of where my striking is going to be landing,” said Montano. “I had some fun wrestling with her the first fight.”

Now that they have a date to return to the pitch, New Mexico United and the rest of the players in the USL Championship just need to finish working out compensation for a season shortened by COVID-19. A solution might come as soon as next week. Start date for the league is July 11.

The Somos Unidos Foundation and New Mexico United announced a brand new fellowship program Friday, with the goal of increasing the amount of diversity within the professional soccer industry.

Connor Usher missed his senior season of baseball at Hope Christian due to COVID-19. He did, however, manage to get a spot in KRQE’s lost season.

