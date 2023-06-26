ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Behavior deemed egregious will no longer be tolerated at New Mexico high school and middle school athletic events. Changes to curb that type of behavior, proposed by the New Mexico Activities Association, are moving forward.

The NMAA member schools voted in favor of a proposed update to sportsmanship bylaws. Nearly 80 percent voted in favor of the change which makes the possibility of suspension of a team or fan from athletic activities due to egregious behavior.

“What do we want our kids to learn and to grow up, and what kind of adults do we want them to be, how to act in certain situations,” asked NMAA Executive Director Sally Marquez. “So, we need to go back and realize that teaching lifelong skills is our goal in education-based athletics. We’re an extension of the classroom.”

The changes go into effect during the 2023-24 school year. The updated changes to the bylaw are the following:

1. Any time an egregious act of unsportsmanlike conduct by a team participant, including a coach, occurs two or more times during the same season, at the same school, in the same activity, the team will be suspended from participation in that activity for the remainder of the season.

2. Any time an egregious act of unsportsmanlike conduct by a non-team participant occurs two or more times during the same season, at the same school, in the same activity, the non-team member, along with all school spectators will be suspended from attendance in that activity for the remainder of the season.

3. Unsportsmanlike conduct is defined in the NMAA Handbook as non-compliance with sport-specific rules and NMAA policies, including behaviors incompatible with “Compete with Class” and the interscholastic educational objective. Examples of egregious unsportsmanlike conduct by participants, coaches, or spectators include but are not limited to, fans entering the playing surface to engage in acts of violence or abuse, constant verbal attacks on officials, attacking other fans, coaches physically or verbally attacking officials, players fighting other players during post-game handshakes, or student sections verbally chanting inappropriate or demeaning comments towards individuals, teams, or officials.

4. In the event the second act of misconduct occurs when there are no contests left in the current season, the penalty may be applied to the next season in the same activity. The NMAA will notify the school that the team and/or individual/spectators has been placed on warning after the first offense.

