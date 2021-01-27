Sports Desk: NMAA Board to revisit modified sports calendar Monday

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Activities Association Board of Directors tabled the adoption of a modified sports calendar in a meeting Wednesday morning. They want more clarification from the New Mexico Public Education Department on what is required for a school to participate in NMAA sanctioned events scheduled to start Feb. 22. “Our board of directors, even though they did table the calendar at this time, they are very supportive of all of our students participating in sports and activities,” said NMAA executive director Sally Marquez. “They had some questions that they needed to answer for themselves as to what is getting into hybrid, what does re-entry into school mean?” The board will revisit the modified sports calendar Monday.

Paul Weir and his Lobo men’s basketball open a two-game Mountain West series at Fresno State Thursday. The Lobos will have a big challenge guarding 7-foot Orlando Robinson. Big teams have given the 5-9 Lobos a tough time this season. “Robinson is just so gifted offensively,” said UNM head coach Paul Weir. “He’s got some very teachable qualities, just coordination for a kid his size.” Fresno State is trying to end a three-game losing skid. The game has a 9 p.m. start time on CBS Sports Network.

At over 88 points per game, the Lobo women’s basketball team is fourth in scoring offense in Division One College Basketball. The Lobos, who led the nation during part of the season, will return to Mountain West play after more than a week off to face Fresno State Thursday. The game has a 6 p.m. start time on the Mountain West Network.

Play wrapped up at the Arizona Intercollegiate men’s golf tournament Wednesday. At 2 under par, Arizona won the team title. The Lobos finished third as a team. Two Lobos tied for fifth place overall including junior Sam Choi and sophomore Albert Boneta. Choi shot a 73 in round three after carding a 71 and 70 in rounds two and three, respectively for a total of 214, +1 on the week. Boneta wrapped up round three with a 72 after shooting a team-low 68 in round two and a 74 in round one.