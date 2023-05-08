ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Their last Open Cup outing saw them advance to the round of 32. New Mexico United will face an opponent out of the MLS when they meet Austin FC Wednesday.

United has proven, on more than one occasion, that their offense can be explosive. They will need some of that against Austin. Head Coach Zach Prince doesn’t plan any major changes in his game plan. He said United is better off when they play their brand of soccer.

“We’re going to have to be the best version of ourselves,” said Prince. “That’s what we definitely need from each player, but I think it’s critical in these moments not to, you know, look like we are going to change absolutely everything about the way we play, you know. We’re definitely going to tweak some things for sure, make it as difficult as possible on Austin, but being ourselves is the best way of success for us.”

The New Mexico and Austin FC match starts at 7 p.m. Wednesday.

In other sports news, the New York Red Bulls have elevated former New Mexico United coach Troy Lesesne to head coach, replacing Gerhard Struber. The Red Bulls and Struber decided to part ways after a slow start to the season.

Lobo women’s golf starts the NCAA Regional in San Antonio tied for fourth place and only 3 strokes off the pace.

State Championship Golf started Monday with play in Class 5A, 4A, and A-3A.