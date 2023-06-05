ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) — New Mexico United has a Sporting Director for the first time in the club’s history. Itamar Keinan has returned to United in the new role.

Keinan was the director of Player Personnel for United in 2021. Meanwhile, the search for a new coach continues.

Head Coach Zach Prince stepped down after the club’s game last Saturday. Prince is going to pursue an undisclosed opportunity in another league.

“I’m so proud of my time year to year, first starting as an assistant and building our first roster, building the academy,” said Prince. “It makes me so proud to stand here before you. And, you know, last year we had our best points we ever had, most points we ever had, least amount of losses, best goal differential. That makes me so happy, that we put the club back where it needs to be.”

United First Assistant Masaki Hemmi will assume head coaching duties until a replacement for Prince is found. New Mexico United returns to the pitch Saturday to take on the Tampa Bay Rowdies on the road.

In other sports news, UNM career-rushing leader DonTrell Moore has returned to the sport he loves by teaching the game to a new generation. Moore has started the DonTrell Moore Football Academy. Moore is also hosting a one-day skills camp July 8. He said campers do not have to belong to the academy to attend and could use the event to get a feel of what the academy is all about. The skills camp will run from 9 a.m. until noon on July 8, with registration starting at 8:30 am.

A pair of Alabama State football players committed to the UNM Lobos this past weekend. Redshirt junior running back Jacory Merritt is five foot eleven and weighs 205 pounds. Another redshirt junior, Taurrian Stafford is a 6’5″ offensive lineman who was 325 pounds.

UNM Track and Field is ready to compete in the NCAA Championships in Austin, Texas. The action starts for the men on Wednesday and the women Thursday.

Elehuris Montero is taking his cuts with the Colorado Rockies after being recalled on the May 29. While playing for the Albuquerque Isotopes, Montero made the most of his time at the plate. He was rewarded for it as Major League Baseball named him Pacific Coast League Player of the Month Monday. Montero had 5 doubles, 9 home runs, and 30 RBI in 22 games.