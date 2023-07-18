ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – University of New Mexico Men’s Basketball is one of the teams in the field of the Ball Dawgs Classic on Nov. 21, 22, and 24 at the home of the NBA G-League Ignite in Henderson, Nevada.

Indiana State, Pepperdine, Rice, Toledo, and UC Irvine are the other teams playing in the event. Each team will be guaranteed three games. It will be the Lobos’ second Thanksgiving tournament in Las Vegas in the last three seasons. The Lobos started its second season under head coach Richard Pitino by going 14-0 as the last undefeated team in the country. They finished with a 22-12 record and added more talent during the offseason.

Iona-transfer Nelly Junior Joseph is one of the newcomers expected to make an impact in his only year in New Mexico. The 6’10,” 240-pound center is expected to fill the void left by Morris Udeze, who also had a huge impact on the team in his one and only season at New Mexico.

“Nelly’s a really good player,” said UNM Head Coach Richard Pitino. “He is tough. He is physical. He is strong. You know, so, like, when you lose a guy like Morris, you know, who’s going to play professionally somewhere. You got to replace him with someone really good, who’s got great experience to go along with Jadyn Toppin, Sebastian, and those guys who can develop as well. But, I think Nelly is a guy, who knock on wood, stays healthy. He will have a similar type role to what Morris does.”

In other sports news, a collection of former Lobos, Aggies, and other players with New Mexico ties will play in The Basketball Tournament, starting Wednesday. The Enchantment will play Austin’s Own at 5 p.m.

The 18U Albuquerque Baseball Academy team is heading for Farmington and the Connie Mack World Series. The team played in a couple of qualifying tournaments to get there. ABC 18U reports to Farmington Thursday. Bracket play starts July 23.

The Albuquerque Isotopes won a second consecutive game on the road Tuesday, beating the Sugar Land Space Cowboys 8-3.