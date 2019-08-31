Sports Desk: Lobo quarterbacks ready to be called upon

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Perhaps it’s gamesmanship or just a tough decision. Lobos Football Coach Bob Davie is inches away from the finish line he made for announcing his starting quarterback for the season opener.

Davie said Monday it would be a game-day decision of who will take the first snaps against Sam Houston State. Tevaka Tuioti started the season opener last season and was playing well into game two against a nationally ranked Wisconsin team when he suffered a season-ending injury. Despite missing a lot of fall camp due to a death in the family, Tuioti is in the mix again with three other quarterbacks.

Each of them has their own idea of how it will feel if they are called upon to take the opening snaps of the 2019 season.

“You know, the first game I always have butterflies,” said Tuioti. “I think before every game I have butterflies. You know to me it’s natural. Everybody wants to do good. So, you know, without butterflies I think there is something wrong with me.”

Junior transfer Brandt Hughes hasn’t ever taken a snap as a Lobo quarterback and feels the same way.

“Excited, a little jitters,” said Hughes. “No, not make too much of a big deal about it. You know, just try to stay within myself and do whatever I can to help the team on Saturday.”

That’s what Sheriron Jones is all about, helping the team. Jones was number three on the depth chart to start the season last year. He got a late start on the Lobo playbook. With injuries at the position and hard work from Jones, he would find himself playing in 11 games for the Lobos last season and starting in seven.

He knows exactly what he wants to look out for should he play in the season opener.

“You know, just putting the ball in bad places,” said Jones. “That’s kind of like the main thing. We have an offense that is prepared for any defense, whoever steps in front of us. Just putting the ball in the right place. That’s all I need to worry about.”

The Lobos and Sam Houston have a 4 p.m. start time Saturday.

New Mexico State will start the season on the road at 23rd ranked Washington State. Despite the tough matchup, Aggies Head Coach Doug Martin believes his team will be competitive.

“You know, we like to throw the ball down the field too,” said Martin. “We are not a big bubble spread offense team, you know, we don’t run the quarterback a lot. Route concepts are very similar to what Washington State does. So, that’s a help for defense because really, they have been practicing those same concepts. So, hopefully, it will carry over to the game.”

Former NMSU receiver Jaleel Scott is hoping to make the Baltimore Ravens 53 man roster. Scott had a good preseason and finished it with a night of six catches, 87 yards and a touchdown against Washington on Thursday night.

The Manzano Monarchs are winners of the Spirit Stick in week two of New Mexico Football Friday. The Monarchs had over 55 percent of the vote.

New Mexico United tried to make a push to get into fourth place in the USL Western Conference standings. The top four teams get a home playoff game. Instead of going forward, the first-year team has gone the opposite direction and has dropped from seventh place to ninth.

Only the top eight teams get into the playoffs. It’s a race that is really close. The United is only four points away from pulling up to fourth. The United hasn’t won a game since July.

“Fourth to Fourteenth right now is tight,” said New Mexico United Head Coach Troy Lesesne. “You know, anybody can end up in the playoff position in that 10th place position down to the fourth place position as we move towards October. So, these matches, every one of them, are critical, but I like that. I like that pressure and our group likes that pressure.”

New Mexico United returns to the pitch Sunday against Orange County.