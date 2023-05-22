ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) — Isaac Mushila is the latest addition out of the transfer portal to join Richard Pitino and his UNM Lobo Men’s Basketball team. He will have one year of eligibility at New Mexico.

The 6’5″ and 208-pound transfer forward helped to lead Texas A&M to an NCAA Tournament berth last season. Mushila scored 16 points and pulled down 15 rebounds in a loss to top-seed Alabama. He picked up first-team all-Southland Conference honors last year and was the men’s basketball Student Athlete of the Year for the conference.

Mushila averaged over 14 points and nearly 10 rebounds per game last year. He also set the school record for double-double performances with 14. Head coach Richard Pitino said Mushila is a versatile and fierce competitor. In a press release from the school, Mushila said, “I chose to come to New Mexico because I believe in Coach Pitino’s goals for the team. They are building something special and I wanted to be a part of that. I am excited for my first chance to play in The Pit in front of the Lobo fans.”

In other sports news, Albuquerque High has hired former Santa Fe Indian School Girls Basketball Coach Teri Morrison to lead the Lady Bulldogs.

Lobo football adds more beef up front. University of Colorado transfer Travis Gray has committed to the Lobos. Gray came out of high school as a three-star recruit before spending his freshman season at Colorado.

Former Lobo tight end and fullback Jaden Hullaby has died. No cause of death was given. Hullaby was 21 years old.

The Lobos fell short at the NCAA Women’s Golf Championship. As a team, the Lobos fell just two strokes shy of advancing with the 8 top teams to match play.

Texas Rangers catcher and former Lobo and La Cueva standout Mitch Garver is expected to play for Round Rock against the Isotopes Tuesday as part of an injury rehab assignment. Garver has been out of action since April with a left knee strain.

Former Cleveland high softball star Aalijah Alarcon is returning home to play for the Lobos. Alarcon played for the UTEP Miners last season.