ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) — Leroy Clark became a national champion boxer last weekend. The New Mexico boxer, by way of Georgia, won the heavyweight crown at the USA Boxing Junior Olympics in Lubbock, Texas.

“Once the feelings, like, finally hit me, it was surreal,” said Clark. “It didn’t feel real at first.”

Clark’s love for combat sports came in the discipline of mixed martial arts. Watching Anderson Silva made him want to pursue MMA. His father talked him into giving boxing a try and so far the sport has yielded big returns for Clark, who started his combat career late. The now-27-year-old put on his first set of gloves at the age of 22.

“I feel like there’s never really too old of an age to pick up something, as long as you work hard at it and put in the time,” said Clark. “That’s what I did. Like, whenever I got into it I put in the time. I made sacrifices. I got into shape, put on muscle, got into room, you know, like, I hated the weight room at first, but now I love it. It’s just a grind. I feel in love with the grind and the hustle.”

The grind and hustle will continue because, with his national championship win, Clark picked up an invite to the Olympic Trials. It might be his only chance to pursue boxing in the Olympics because the IOC is considering taking away boxing after the 2024 games in Paris.

“The training camp for that starts today. There’s a couple of guys that’s going to the Olympic Trials that I lost to, and I want an opportunity to redeem myself,” said Clark. “It’s all love to those guys, but I’m a competitor, and I want to get those wins back.”

The Olympic Trials will be in Lafayette, Louisiana, December 1-9.

