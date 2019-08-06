Sports Desk: La Cueva football hopes to keep the wins going

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Monday on the Sports Desk, high school football practice started all over the state. The defending champions of 6A football, La Cueva, have a title to defend.

When the season ended, the Bears never stopped winning with victories off the field. No victory was better than junior running back and receiver Tyler Jenson’s win over cancer.

“I do keep a little piece that says ‘chemo’ in my locker,” said Jenson. “Before I go, I look at that and say, that’s my motivation for the day,” said Jenson, who had stage 3 Hodgkins Lymphoma.

“It’s totally a new perspective on everything, waking up every day,” said Jenson. “I feel so blessed, so grateful, to see another day. I mean, it’s really great, especially to come here with support from Coach Back and all my teammates. Everything I’m looking at new, and I am so blessed.”

Meanwhile, Lobos quarterback Sheriron Jones is heading into his senior year at New Mexico and wants it to be his best.

“I’ve still got jitters,” said Jones. “You know, that shows the level of expectations that I have for myself and this team.”

The season starts August 31 when the Lobos host Sam Houston State.

The New Mexico Ice Wolves, in their first year of existence, will play in the 17th Annual North American Hockey League Showcase in September. A total of 26 teams will compete.

The Ice Wolves will play four games and start with the Bismark Bobcats. The showcase runs from September 18 through September 21.