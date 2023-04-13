ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Jason Sanchez told KRQE Sports a long time ago that he stays ready. The New Mexico boxer is benefitting from that practice.

Sanchez was offered, and accepted an offer, to fight on short notice. He has to travel a long distance for the fight. Sanchez will fight Britain’s Zelfa Barrett for the World Boxing Association Continental Super Featherweight title next Saturday.

“I don’t really know much about him,” said Sanchez. “I kind of looked him up a little bit. I really don’t care. You know, I’m ready for whoever.”

Sanchez has 16 wins, 3 losses, and 9 knockouts. Barrett has 28 wins, 2 losses, and 16 knockouts. The fight will be at the Cardiff International Arena in Wales.

Sanchez hopes to a title home and join the likes of New Mexico boxers Brian Mendoza, who just won the WBC interim World Super Welterweight title, and Abraham Perez, who just won the IBA Intercontinental Flyweight title.

“New Mexico’s coming up and hopefully everything turns out good and, you know, I bring that belt home too,” said Sanchez. “It’s really exciting because I know, winning this belt, it definitely will put me in for bigger opportunities and bigger things.”

Sanchez will have extra motivation to have a successful showing. The fight comes near the eighth anniversary of the death of his older brother Alan.

“I feel real fired up,” said Sanchez. “You know, I feel like, honestly, my brother set this up for me. It happened so fast. I have a feeling like he set all of this up for me. This is going to be for him.”

In other sports news, Jackson and Wink MMA will host their first card from the Academy Friday. Dwight Maters will headline the card that has a 7 p.m. start.

The Portsmouth Invitational Tournament has started. Former Lobo forward Morris Udeze had 9 points and 10 rebounds in his first action, playing for Jani King. Udeze’s ten rebounds were a game-high.

“In the upper level, there’s a lot of players that can score the basketball,” said Udeze. “So, I got to be able to do everything, guard one through five, obviously, get my handle better, get my shooting better, my overall game. So, I just got to be able to do what a team wants me to do, I’m assigned to because at the end of the day, it’s a job.”

New Mexico United will play their home opener Saturday when they host the San Diego Loyal at 7 pm. New Mexico will go into the game with a 1-2 record. San Diego is 3-1-1.

Rio Rancho high school holds a signing party for 8 student-athletes. Track and Field standout Sterling Glenn is taking her talents to Abilene Christian.

“Just the community, altogether, it feels like a family,” said Glenn. “I never felt more sure about anything. I think college is a pretty good thing to be sure about.”