ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Rockies Outfielder Charlie Blackmon was scheduled to start a 2-game rehab assignment with the Isotopes on Tuesday night. Blackmon did not make the trip to Albuquerque and will now push back the start of his rehab assignment.

Multiple reports said that, during a workout in Colorado on Monday, Blackmon still felt discomfort in his right hand, which he hurt in June. There is currently no update on how long this setback will be, but KRQE Sports will keep you updated on his eventual rehab stint with the Isotopes.

The Isotopes started a 6-game series at home with Las Vegas on Tuesday night, and this team has some momentum after coming off of a thrilling victory on Sunday. The Isotopes took their series with a comeback victory over Sacramento and it was capped off with a walk-off from Jimmy Herron.

“I think it was my first in professional baseball. Yeah, I don’t think I have ever had one that ended the game. It was super cool, I mean, if you look at that inning, I think we batted around, so every single guy in the lineup contributed there. Every little thing matters, and I just got the last hit,” said Isotopes outfielder Jimmy Herron.

The Isotopes are still in the hunt for first place in the PCL, currently sitting in second place, and this comeback victory just adds on to the fact that this team has found new life in the second half of the season.

“It’s a good feeling, you know, to see these guys in the dugout, even though we are down by whatever many runs, you know they keep pushing, and I am really glad that the vibe is what it is where it’s at right now, but this team is different. I think we just see one big family, and I think we saw that the other night”, said Isotopes Manager Pedro Lopez.

The La Cueva Bears Football team heads into the 2023 season with “State Championship” on their mind. The Bears lost to Cleveland in the 2022 6A State Championship, 75-62, and while that loss hurts, they are learning from it and using it as fuel.

“It’s important to look back at those things and see what you can do better. You know, it’s always disgusting when you give up 72 points, and you are not a basketball coach. So, that sucks, but last year was last year, and this year is a whole new group and a whole new year and really what we are focusing on is being better today than we were yesterday,” said La Cueva Coach Brandon Back.

La Cueva will need to improve on defense in 2023, and they feel very confident coming in. The Bears return a lot of starters on the defensive side of the ball, and junior stand-out linebacker, Mason Posa, believes this year’s defense will help the Bears win a lot of games.

“We are mean; we are mean. We talk a lot of crap to our offense, you know, it gets really competitive. We are fast. We love to hit. We are really tough this year, and we just have the mindset, and we have that heart to go to the state championship again,” said Mason Posa.

Last year, La Cueva’s offense was their strong point, but after graduating a lot of players, it seems that the offense will be the major question mark coming in. The Bears do have total confidence in their offense coming into this season though, as they return some key role players, like Jackson Hix at wide receiver, and even though they don’t have Aiden Armenta under center in 2023, the Bears like their new QB. Junior Cameron Dyer will take the snaps for La Cueva in 2023, and his duel-threat capabilities bring a new dimension to this offense.

“I have always seen myself being ready and being ready to fill that role and stuff like that, and I have gotten the reps that I have needed to get comfortable. I feel like they are looking at me to lead this offense, and even though we have some new guys in some new roles and stuff like that, I think overall we will do alright,” said Cameron Dyer.

“Aiden is a great pocket passer, and he throws the ball really well, and Cam throws the ball really well too, but Cam has the ability to stretch the pocket and move. So, we are excited about what he can do as a quarterback. He has been waiting for this opportunity,” said Brandon Back.

La Cueva will host Rio Rancho in their season opener on Friday, July 18, at 7 pm.

Matthew “Diamond Boy” Griego is headlining the “Hecho en Nuevo Mexico Fight Night” boxing card on August 5 at the Villa Hispano Pavilion at Expo New Mexico. Griego will fight Merlito Sabillo for the WBA-NABA Flyweight title. to find out more about this fight card and how to get tickets, go to this link.