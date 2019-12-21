Rocky Long hopes local fans support his team at NM Bowl

ALBUQUERQUE N.M. (KRQE) – The 2019 New Mexico Bowl is today, and both Central Michigan and San Diego State were busy with Bowl festivities on Friday. The NM Bowl held its annual kick-off luncheon, as well as pep rally on Friday and both coaches, are expecting a good game.

“We are excited to be here representing the Mid American Conference against a great, great opponent. It’s going to be a heck of a task for us and I know that our guys are going to come out and play their tails off,” said Central Michigan head coach Jim McElwain.

“They run an extremely difficult scheme to stop. The trick is just to keep the score to a point where you have a chance to win. So, we are going to go out there and we are going to play our defense and we are going to play as hard as we can play, and hopefully, we score more points then they do,” said SDSU Head Coach Rocky Long.

Rocky is a former player and coach at UNM, and he has hopes that the crowd will come help give his team an edge on Saturday afternoon at DreamStyle Stadium. “Well, I hope a lot of people come out and support our team since we are not playing against the Lobos. I always have a weird feeling when I come here with a team and we play the Lobos because I have some loyalties. I love New Mexico, but we are not playing them. So hopefully, the people in town will come out and support the Aztecs this game since we are closer to home than the other team is,” said Coach Long.

Coach Long also had a chance to speak with his former assistant and now UNM Head Football Coach Danny Gonzales on Friday. Rocky has said that he feels that Coach Gonzales is the perfect fit at UNM because he is a good coach and he’s a local guy. Danny Gonzales has made it clear that he wants what’s best for this team and that he will bring a local flavor to the team. “If we can get Brian Urlacher back out there to play the Lobo position, ok. Now you are going to see Brian around here a lot. A lot, a lot,” said Coach Gonzales on Wednesday.

The presence of Urlacher would be huge for this program, and the former Lobo great and now Hall of Famer even sent out a statement on Friday saying how happy he is with the hire of Danny Gonzales.

“I’m very happy for Coach Gonzales to be named the next Head Coach at UNM. This is great for our university to have someone who is from Albuquerque and cares about our school. I know he will get the program back where it should be. He is a great coach who cares about the kids he coaches. He is a good man and a good friend. UNM is lucky to have a coach of his caliber leading our football program. Go Lobos!” said Brian Urlacher.

The 9-5 Lobo Women’s Basketball Team will be back in action on Friday night as they close out their annual “Lobo Invitational”, hosting Ball State. UNM is coming off of a tough 73-72 loss on Thursday to Loyola Marymount, so a win on Friday is big to bounce back, but also to get back on track.

The Lobo Men’s Basketball team will be back in action on Sunday, as they host Houston Baptist. The Lobos are riding a seven-game winning streak and will look to remain perfect at home. So, winning is all that is on the minds of this team heading into Sunday, but after a long and strenuous schedule to this point, the Lobos are looking forward to a seven-day break.

“Its been a long haul and winning takes a toll too, and the pressure of that and the anxiety that I think comes with that of having to perform, and we have 5 more days together and then we can have a few days away from each other to kind of hit reset a little bit. because its tough to manage a lot of guys who are expecting to start or play a lot of minutes or do all that and there are only 200 minutes in a game and trying to kind of divvy that up makes it stressful for them as well,” said UNM Head Basketball Coach Paul Weir.

UNM will host Houston Baptist on Sunday at 12:30 p.m.