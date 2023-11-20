NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico State Football woke up to multiple honors Monday morning after a weekend that saw them go into Jordan-Hare Stadium at Auburn University and walk out with a 31-10 upset victory last Saturday.

The team was named the Cheez-It National Team of the Week.

Quarterback Diego Pavia and linebacker Gabe Peterson were named Conference USA offensive and defensive player of the week.

Pavia was also named to this week’s Davey O’Brien Great 8 list, which is a national honor. Pavia passed for 201 yards and three touchdowns in the win as the Aggies became only the second team to hang 30 points on the Auburn defense this season. Peterson had six tackles, two for loss and a sack.

New Mexico State will host Jacksonville State on Saturday at 2 p.m. The 9-3 Aggies will play Liberty in the Conference USA Championship Game on December 1.