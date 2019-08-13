Sounders add Russell Wilson, Macklemore to ownership group

I thought we did this for the last time a couple of years ago. I just wanted to do it one more time maybe two more times. So, it's me? It is you Babe; I always enjoy his time. Everybody is looking for all these reasons make it back in the training camp walk and talks.. One of my favorites. Two years ago, we did this, and it doesn't feel like you've been gone for a year or does it feel like you never left thing?

Well I mean I think it now it feels like I never left. You know I mean there was a point there in early March where there's a couple of days in New parking spot new locker adjusting. You know I mean from being in the TV role to now going back and playing but you know It was nine…ten months. Those teammates I've worked a lot with, and I got some great friendships and more than anything else I just wanted to get back in there and go to work. And you know I knew the most important thing I need to do is become a good tight end again.