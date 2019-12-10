Some baseball fans unhappy with Nike’s new MLB jersey design

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- Baseball fans seem to be upset following the unveiling of Nike’s new design for Major League Baseball uniforms.

Nike is the new official uniform supplier for the league taking over for Majestic Athletic which has had a contract since 2004. Nike’s MLB partnership was announced in January as part of an agreement between MLB, Nike, and Fanatics.

“Each franchise has a deeply personal history, with a visual identity that continues in this update. In the future, we look forward to preserving this integrity while still bringing more of Nike’s creativity to uniform designs, as we build energy around the game for its players and its fans,” said Hal Melhart, Sr. Product Line Manager for Nike Diamond in a statement.

The jerseys feature Nike’s famed Swoosh logo on the front though fans are calling the choice terrible. Critics took to Twitter to say the logo should have a less prominent position and be put on the sleeve.

View high-resolution images of all of MLB’s Nike jerseys here.