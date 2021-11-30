Spagnola: Cowboys and Saints are losing, but somebody has to win

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (FOX NEW MEXICO) – Is the sky falling in Dallas, or is it just penalty flags? The Cowboys came out on Thanksgiving looking a little lethargic — maybe from eating too much turkey — and recorded a franchise-record 166 penalty yards.

Dallas will have to be disciplined by somebody other than the lead man as head coach Mike McCarthy will be out for Thursday night’s game in New Orleans against the Saints due to Covid-19 protocol. Dan Quin will take over head coaching responsibilities while still calling the defensive plays.

The matchup against the Saints will feature two teams that have not been playing good football lately. Dallas has lost two in a row while New Orleans has dropped four straight. Van Tate meets with Cowboys insider, Mickey Spagnola, discuss what challenges Dallas will be facing this week.