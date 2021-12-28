Silver Star Interactive: Cowboys historic win, 56-14 against Washington

SILVER STAR NATION – The Dallas Cowboys had already secured the NFC East title when they played against the Washington Football Team, but that didn’t stop them from dominating the field.

In the very first half of the game, the Cowboys scored 42 points, making their final victory of 56-14 an easy feat.

Cowboys quarterback, Dak Prescott, made NFL history by completing touchdown throws to a running back, wide receiver, tight end and offensive lineman all in the same game. Prescott is only the second quarterback in the NFL to score touchdowns by hitting all four of those positions.

Over 72% of Prescott’s yardage came at the catch point, throwing for 330 yards and four touchdowns.

In another historical moment for the Cowboys, Sunday night was the first time in Cowboy history that both the offensive lineman, Terence Steele, and defensive lineman, DeMarcus Lawrence scored touchdowns in the same game.

Five different Cowboys scored touchdowns in the first half of the game, and the 56 points they scored total are the most scored in the NFL this season and the most for Dallas since 1980.

