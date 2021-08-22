Rush plays well in Cowboys loss

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – UNM students are moving into their dorms this weekend. Last fall, the University assigned one student to each two-person dorm but this year, on-campus housing is back to normal.

"The move-in process was easy for me," said Sir Drennan, a freshman who moved into his dorm this weekend. "I just had to get my ID and move in all the stuff I bought," he said.