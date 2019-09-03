Regular season begins

As of late Monday afternoon, still no Zeke. So as the Cowboys began practice in earnest on Monday for the season opener against the New York football Giants on Sunday the man at running back still is rookie Tony Pollard.

Well I feel good about Tony. Tony’s done everything we’ve asked him to do as a runner as a protector as a receiver. There aren’t really any issues that we have with him. He’s a smart football player. We thought that when he was coming out of school one of the reasons we liked him he showed versatility to be able to help your team a lot of different ways and he stepped in here and done a really good job. Does not seem too big for him he’s handled the work as we’ve given it to him. We’ve been aggressive with his you know with the installation with him. He’s been with the ones a lot. And again, he hasn’t blinked. He’s played well in the preseason games has played well in practice. Feel good about him.

Now the good news for the Cowboys returning to practice on Monday nine guys who had been missing practice because of injuries or the Cowboys being cautious with their injuries did return to practice and that included the majority of the first team offensive line Tyron Smith Lael Collins Zach Martin. Those guys were back in practice and so was Taco Charlton.

For the Silver Star Nation Mickey Spagnola right here at The Star.