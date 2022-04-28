LAS VEGAS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Jacksonville Jaguars have selected Georgia defensive end Travon walker with the first overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Georgia defensive lineman Travon Walker (44) against Arkansas during an NCAA college football game in Fayetteville, Ark. Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)

The draft officially kicked off from Las Vegas at 7 p.m., with NFL Commissioner Roger Goddell announcing the first overall pick moments later.

It’s the second consecutive year Jacksonville has selected first overall after yet another tumultuous season that saw their first-year head coach fired before the season even ended.

Last year, they took the quarterback from Clemson, Trevor Lawrence, to no one’s surprise. In 2022, however, the choice wasn’t always as clear as it was in 2021.

With their quarterback of the future in Lawrence, all signs seemed to point to either of the top ranked offensive tackles, North Carolina State’s Ikem Ekwonu or Alabama’s Evan Neal.

However, the Jags signed veteran left tackle Cam Robinson to a 3-year, $54 million extension on Wednesday, making it clear the pick would be used to rush the other team’s quarterback.

Walker joins Josh Allen to solidify the Jaguars pass rush.

Walker has raw talent and speed for his size, outrunning multiple wide receivers with a 4.51 40-yard dash time. He’s muscular and fluid, with the traits NFL teams look for in an edge rusher.

He’s still raw and needs some work, but his overall athleticism and 6-foot-5, 272 pound with incredible speed make him ideal for Jacksonville.