Skip to content
KRQE News 13
Albuquerque
49°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Live/Video
Video
Live Broadcast
KRQE Live
CBSN Live Stream
News
Top Stories
Local News
Larry Barker
On Special Assignment
Politics – Government
Elections
Election Results
Washington D.C. Bureau
U.S. News
World
Entertainment
Don’t Miss
Weird
Wildfires
BorderReport.com
Top Stories
More information revealed about Lobo athlete death
Rio Rancho Police hold annual food drive
Family of missing Albuquerque woman pleads for answers
Woman allegedly attacks bus driver, dog walker, and officer in one day
Weather
Radar
VIDEO Full Forecast
Closings & Delays
Alerts
Map Center
Winds
Albuquerque
Rio Rancho
East Mountains/Edgewood
Santa Fe/Northern Mtns
Farmington/Northwest NM
Durango/Southern CO
Las Vegas
Roswell
Roads/Traffic
Live Traffic Map & Cameras
Road Weather
Albuquerque I-40 Cameras
Albuquerque I-25 Cameras
Paseo/Coors/Rio Rancho
Bernalillo/550
I-40 Corridor
I-25/Northern New Mexico
I-25/Southern New Mexico
KRQE+
Contests
Community Reports
Data Reports
Interactive Multimedia
Local Events
Photo Galleries
Quizzes
The Series
Balloon Fiesta
Hispanic Heritage Month
Veterans Voices
Sports
Local Sports
High School Sports
2019 ProFootball Challenge
The Big Game
Always On
ReportIt!
Submit a ReportIt!
Report It Photos
More
New Mexico Living
FOX New Mexico
New Mexico CW – My50TV
—————-
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Advertise with Us
Internship
KRQE Cares
KRQE Digital
Email Alerts and Newsletters
Mobile Apps
Text Alerts
TV Schedule
Work For Us
Search
Search
Search
Mickey’s keys to defeat Lions
Silver Star Nation
Keys to Victory
by: Adam Bradshaw
Posted:
Nov 16, 2019 / 05:15 PM MST
/
Updated:
Nov 16, 2019 / 05:15 PM MST
📝 Report a Typo
📮 Submit a News Tip
📱Download the KRQE Apps
Now Trending on KRQE.com
Study: Mother-daughter trips good for your health
Albuquerque man accused of leaving gentlemen’s club in ungentlemanly fashion
City clears large westside Albuquerque homeless camp
Albuquerque mom calls out APS for not doing enough to stop bullying
City of Albuquerque scraps ART expansion plan
Friends and family mourn the loss of Cibola High School teen
Amber Alert canceled for 7-year-old Carlsbad girl
Weather
Connor’s Saturday Evening Forecast
More Video Forecast
Don't Miss
Thanksgiving 2019: What’s open and closed in New Mexico
Trio takes listeners back to the wild west at International Western Music Association festival
Veterans Integration Center in need of donations for housing program
More Don't Miss