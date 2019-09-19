Mickey talks Taco Charlton

Well now we find out how just dissatisfied the Dallas Cowboys were with defensive end Taco Charlton.

They released him on Wednesday to make room for Robert Quinn being added to the 53-man roster. And that's a rare thing for the Dallas Cowboys remember he was a first-round pick in 2017 and as far as I can tell you have to go back to 1982 when a cowboy first round pick was released before his contract was up. Rod Hill was let go after two years.