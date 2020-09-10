Mickey Spagnola talks ahead of Cowboys first game of 2020 season

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (FOX NEW MEXICO) – Mickey Spagnola and KRQE Sports Director Van Tate talked about the Dallas Cowboys first game of the season. The Cowboys take on the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, Sept. 13. They also talked about the Cowboys new coach Mike McCarthy. and what fans can expect to see on the field Sunday.

In August, McCarthy talked about the type of practices the Cowboys have been able to hold so far. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the NFL canceled the entire preseason, so the opening game of the regular season will be the first chance coaches have to see the team in action against an opponent.