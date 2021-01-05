Mickey Spagnola talks about what the Cowboys need to address in their offseason

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (FOX NEW MEXICO) – Mickey Spagnola and KRQE Sports Reporter Jared Chester had their final talk of the year about the Dallas Cowboys and what they need to address during their off-season and potential pick ups. “They got to concentrate on the defense. They need to upgrade their personnel,” Spagnola said.

Spagnola said potential players pick ups for the Cowboys will be determined by market value. He also said the salary cap for the NFL has gone down due to the league’s loss of revenue from attendance due to the pandemic.

