Mickey Spagnola talks about the Cowboys and Tampa Bay game

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (FOX NEW MEXICO) – Cowboys insider Mickey Spagnola and KRQE Sports Director Van Tate talked about the game against Tampa Bay including Dak Prescott and how he played during practice and during the game.

Spagnola also talked about Justin Herbert from the Los Angeles Chargers. Herbert was last year’s NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year. Herbert has nine 300-yard games and is the only passer in NFL history to have more than 400 completions and throw for more than 4,500 yards in his first 16 games, according to the Associated Press.

The Cowboys take on the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, September 19 at 2:25 p.m.