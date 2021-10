ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (FOX NEW MEXICO) – Cowboys insider Mickey Spagnola and KRQE Sports Director Van Tate talked about the game against the Giants last week. Spagnola talks about player injuries on the Giants’ side and how the Cowboys took advantage of that.

Spagnola also talks about the upcoming game and how he expects the Cowboys to play. The Cowboys play the New England Patriots on Sunday at 2:25 p.m.