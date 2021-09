ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Roswell is going high-tech with its trash pick-up. they hope it will make them more efficient. The city's Solid Waste Department is using a new GPS and GIS system that will be used in two-part of the department: the trash collection routes and the implementation of elevation standards in the new landfill cell.

“Were able to you know kind of dive into that endeavor and you know let's provide consistent service for the entire city of Roswell and that;s what we want to do we want to provide that,” said Solid Waste Department Director Abraham Chaparro.