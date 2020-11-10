Mickey Spagnola talks about takeaways from recent Cowboys game against Steelers

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (FOX NEW MEXICO) – Mickey Spagnola and KRQE Sports Reporter Jared Chester talked about some of the positive takeaways from the Steelers game. The Cowboys lost to the Steelers 24-19 on Sunday, Nov. 8.

Spagnola says during the game against the Steelers, the Cowboys took a step in the right direction. He also says the Steelers game was one of the Cowboys better-played games this year. The Cowboys will play against the Minnesota Vikings on Nov. 22.

