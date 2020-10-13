Mickey Spagnola talks about recent Cowboys game against Giants

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (FOX NEW MEXICO) – Mickey Spagnola and KRQE Sports Reporter Jared Chester talked about the Dallas Cowboys recent game with the New York Giants. Spagnola also talked about what happened to Dak Prescott, who was lost for the game and likely the season.

The two also talked about what’s next for the Cowboys and backup quarterback Andy Dalton

Latest Silver Star Nation News