Mickey Spagnola talks about expectations for Cowboys vs Eagles game

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (FOX NEW MEXICO) – Mickey Spagnola and KRQE Sports Reporter Jared Chester talked about the Dallas Cowboys and what to expect in the Philadelphia Eagles game. “The offensive line has to play better against the Eagles if they are going to have a chance to be able to score enough points to win the game,” said Spagnola.

Cowboys linebacker Leighton Vander Esch could miss both of the remaining games since officials are saying he might have a high ankle sprain. The Cowboys will play against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, Dec. 27.

