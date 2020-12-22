Mickey Spagnola talks about expectations for Cowboys vs Eagles game

Silver Star Nation

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (FOX NEW MEXICO) – Mickey Spagnola and KRQE Sports Reporter Jared Chester talked about the Dallas Cowboys and what to expect in the Philadelphia Eagles game. “The offensive line has to play better against the Eagles if they are going to have a chance to be able to score enough points to win the game,” said Spagnola.

Cowboys linebacker Leighton Vander Esch could miss both of the remaining games since officials are saying he might have a high ankle sprain. The Cowboys will play against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, Dec. 27.

Latest Silver Star Nation News

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Erica's Tuesday Afternoon Forecast

More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Photo Gallery