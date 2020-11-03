Mickey Spagnola talks about Dallas Cowboys quarterback replacements

Silver Star Nation

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (FOX NEW MEXICO) – Mickey Spagnola and KRQE Sports Director Van Tate talked about the Dallas Cowboys quarterback replacements.

The two talked about the Cowboys’ rookie quarterbacks are being called up to play their next game as quarterback Andy Dalton has been placed on the reserve COVID-19 list on Tuesday, keeping him out a second straight game after he was sidelined by a concussion. The Cowboys are set to play the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday.

Latest Silver Star Nation News

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Connor's Tuesday Afternoon Forecast

More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss