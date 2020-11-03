ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (FOX NEW MEXICO) – Mickey Spagnola and KRQE Sports Director Van Tate talked about the Dallas Cowboys quarterback replacements.
The two talked about the Cowboys’ rookie quarterbacks are being called up to play their next game as quarterback Andy Dalton has been placed on the reserve COVID-19 list on Tuesday, keeping him out a second straight game after he was sidelined by a concussion. The Cowboys are set to play the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday.
Latest Silver Star Nation News
- Mickey Spagnola talks about Dallas Cowboys quarterback replacements
- Coach McCarthy: Time running out
- McCarthy: Time running out
- Cowboys hang on to hope, but reality of 2-6 casts dark cloud
- Cowboys try many tricks with rookie QB, fall to Eagles 23-9