FRISCO, Texas (AP) ��� Before scoring touchdowns on five straight possessions and cruising to a comfortable win over the New York Giants in the opener on their way to a 3-0 start, Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys stalled on their opening drive and fell behind.

The slow starts have been much worse during the three-game losing streak that has dropped Dallas back to .500. Combine the deficits against Green Bay and the previously winless New York Jets in the past two losses, and the Cowboys were down 52-6 before coming back.