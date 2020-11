ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (FOX NEW MEXICO) – Mickey Spagnola and KRQE Sports Director Van Tate talked about the Dallas Cowboys and the team’s bye week. The two also talked about the quick upcoming games.

Currently, the Cowboys are expected to play the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 22. They are also expected to play Washington on Nov. 25 and then the Baltimore Ravens on Dec. 3.

