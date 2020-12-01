Mickey Spagnola talks about Cowboys ahead of Ravens game

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (FOX NEW MEXICO) – Mickey Spagnola and KRQE Sports Director Van Tate talked about the Dallas Cowboys offense. The Dallas Cowboys game against the Baltimore Ravens is now scheduled to take place on Dec. 8. This is the second time the game has been moved due to an ongoing COVID-19 outbreak among Raven players. The Cowboys have a 10-day layoff between their loss to Washington on Thanksgiving and their next game against the Ravens.

