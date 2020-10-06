Mickey Spagnola talks about Cowboys ahead of Giants game

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (FOX NEW MEXICO) – Mickey Spagnola and KRQE Sports Director Van Tate talked about the Dallas Cowboys recent game with with Cleveland Browns.
The two talked about that the Cowboys need to change up their plays if they want to grab a win against the Giants. They also talked about how the team has to shuffle the roster a bit because of the recent injuries.
