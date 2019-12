ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Mickey Spagnola and KRQE Meteorologist Mark Ronchetti talked about the Cowboys recent win against the Rams. The Cowboys beat the Rams Sunday 44 – 21. The two agreed that the team finally put together a complete game meaning that the offense, defense and special teams all worked well together.

Spagnola says in order for the Cowboys to win against the Eagles this Sunday, they can’t make mistakes. He also says the Cowboys defense team needs to be efficient.