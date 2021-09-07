Mickey Spagnola talks about Cowboys ahead of Buccaneers game

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (FOX NEW MEXICO) – Cowboys insider Mickey Spagnola and KRQE Sports Director Van Tate talked about the Dallas Cowboys, including quarterback Dak Prescott. They also talked about COVID-19 protocols for players and what that will look like.

The Dallas Cowboys will take on Tampa Bay Buccaneers Thursday, Sept. 9 at 6:20 p.m. Four-time All-Pro right guard Zack Martin is among the latest Dallas players to test positive for COVID-19. According to the Associated Press, four-time All-Pro right guard Zack Martin may not play.

Four other potential starters were in the health and safety protocols late in the preseason but have since returned: receiver CeeDee Lamb, left guard Connor Williams, safety Damontae Kazee and defensive tackle Carlos Watkins, according to the Associated Press.